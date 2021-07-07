Qualify for Houston’s “Beat the Heat” program

HOUSTON – Just a reminder here in Houston we do have the “Beat the Heat” program. It provides portable air conditioners to eligible seniors, disabled individuals and families without means to cool their homes.

Reliant’s Beat the Heat portable air conditioner program assists eligible seniors, disabled individuals and families without means to cool their homes. Please call the Harris County Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301 to learn more.

Additionally, the city is encouraging people to go to local libraries to stay cool. To be notified when emergency cooling centers open, please register for AlertHouston notifications. You may also call 3-1-1, follow the City of Houston on Facebook, or check their news releases for updates and locations. If you have home cooling concerns, please call the Houston Health Department Eligibility Service Center at 832-393-4984.