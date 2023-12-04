HOUSTON (KIAH) – You know it’s a quiet weather pattern when, on a Monday, we’re already talking about the upcoming weekend. That’s when a cold front is expected to arrive with possible strong thunderstorms, followed by a strong north breeze and chilly air.

Meantime, a dry northwest wind flow in the atmosphere will keep humidity low these next few days. This will result in mostly sunny and pleasant days, and cool nights.

Temperature and humidity will rise a bit at the end of this week ahead of our weekend cold front.

Considering it’s five days out, we see good consensus among weather computer models that the cold front will arrive late-Saturday or Saturday night. Along it, numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center already has Houston and areas north marked as an area where severe storms will be possible.

The cold front will likely get a good push through Southeast Texas, so rain should clear relatively quickly, leaving us breezy, dry and chilly on Sunday.