3 of Houston’s 4 highest ragweed days on record occurred in the last week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The daily ragweed pollen count in Houston has been extremely high lately. In fact, Monday’s count was the highest in the 10 years of records from the Houston Health Department.

The second highest count on record occurred one day later, on Tuesday of this week. Three of the top four days on record occurred in the last week.

Houston’s highest ragweed count days since 2013

Ragweed typically peaks around this time of year. We expect to see the numbers drop later this month, although it could still remain high for several more days. Usually very low amounts of ragweed linger through November.

Houston allergy report from the Houston Health Department

We’ve also seen several days recently with high levels of elm. But, if you’re looking for some good news on the allergy report, mold spores dropped from high on Monday to low on Tuesday.