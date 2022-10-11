HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s ragweed levels have been in the “extremely heavy” range lately. However, Monday’s count exploded into uncharted territory.

Allergy report from the Houston Health Department

The Houston Health Department has been taking daily measurements of mold and pollen levels for ten years. I looked through the data, and the current count of 1356 grains of ragweed per cubic meter of air is the highest on record. In fact, it’s the highest by a lot. The previous record was 882 in October of 2020.

When does ragweed season end?

High levels of ragweed are common through the end of October, but the peak usually occurs no later than mid October. Low amounts of ragweed tend to linger through Novemeber.