HOUSTON (KIAH) – More of the same, for now. However, we continue to see signs of changing weather this weekend. That includes a slight rain chance and slightly cooler temperatures.

Heat alerts Wednesday

Like we’ve seen lately, Wednesday will again be sunny and hot with highs around 100 degrees, but feeling like 105 to 110 degrees because of the humidity.

Futurecast Saturday evening

A very weak cool front is expected to arrive late in the day Saturday or Saturday night. This could bring a few showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will likely be minimal, around 30%, but the storms that form could produce some good downpours. This front lingers nearby Sunday, which keeps a few storms in the forecast.

Houston 7-day forecast

We’ll have a better grip on the weekend rain by Thursday when high-resolution computer models extend through Saturday night.