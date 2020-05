Streamer showers this morning will likely turn into afternoon storms as a complex pushes in from the west. We’ll have a similar day to yesterday, with some spots picking up as much as an inch, and others getting nothing.

Conditions will become wetter before they get better. Heavy rain potential is still there for the weekend. In general, we’ll likely see 1-3″ totals, with heavier amounts, up to 5 inches possible once storms move out.