Rain chances for Central Texas begin late Wednesday

Another upper-level storm system and cold front will bring rain and isolated storms in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rain chances will begin by late Wednesday ahead of the front and continue through Thursday as the front pushes through.

Behind the front, it will be much cooler and windy with north winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Lows Thursday night will reach the upper 20s to mid 30s, with much of North Texas near or below freezing.