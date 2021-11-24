Rain chances for Central Texas begin late Wednesday

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another upper-level storm system and cold front will bring rain and isolated storms in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rain chances will begin by late Wednesday ahead of the front and continue through Thursday as the front pushes through.

Behind the front, it will be much cooler and windy with north winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Lows Thursday night will reach the upper 20s to mid 30s, with much of North Texas near or below freezing.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Boys and Girls Santa Project - KIAH

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Don't Miss