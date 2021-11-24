Rain chances for Central Texas begin late Wednesday

Another upper-level storm system and cold front will bring rain and isolated storms in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Rain chances will begin by late Wednesday ahead of the front and continue through Thursday as the front pushes through.
Behind the front, it will be much cooler and windy with north winds 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.
Lows Thursday night will reach the upper 20s to mid 30s, with much of North Texas near or below freezing.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- ‘General Hospital’ actor Steve Burton fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccineActor Steve Burton will not be starring in future episodes of ABC soap opera “General Hospital” after a dispute over the COVID-19 vaccine, Burton confirmed on Instagram Tuesday.
- Rain chances for Central Texas begin late WednesdayAnother upper-level storm system and cold front will bring rain and isolated storms in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Rain chances will begin by late Wednesday ahead of the front and continue through Thursday as the front pushes through. Behind the front, it will be much cooler and windy with north winds 15 to 25 […]
- $17B Samsung plant officially coming to Taylor, TexasOn Tuesday evening, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to announce an “economic announcement” from his mansion in downtown Austin.
- We tested three toys for toddlers — here is what’s worth buying this holiday seasonBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As a parent of two young children, I spend most of my time leading up to the holidays online, combing through pages and pages of toys. But it seems no matter how much I research, the week after Christmas I inevitably see my kids cast […]
- Interested in how Fitbit models compare to each other? We tested a couple to find outBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Like many working professionals, I have a job that entails sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day. Being stationary for so long has made me a big fan of fitness trackers so I can be more aware of my physical activity (or lack […]