Rain chances for Houston and your 7-Day forecast for Nov. 30

HOUSTON (KIAH) – CW39 chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has your 7-day forecast with details on when we can expect rain. Monday is when chances look to be the highest.
- Houston Happens – Giving Tuesday, Travel Mom talks about Travel Deal Tuesday, Holiday tips from traveling, to entertaining and staying healthyHOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Morning! It’s Giving Tuesday and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is sharing her favorite local charities and non-profits that you can donate to. Along, with a way to donate across the globe! It’s also, Travel Deal Tuesday! The Travel Mom is back with some amazing ways to save and is […]
- Jury awards $10 million to woman who stepped on rusty nail at WalmartA jury has awarded $10 million to a South Carolina woman who sued Walmart after she needed multiple surgeries because of an infection that resulted from stepping on a rusty nail inside one of the company’s stores in Florence, her lawyers said.
- Spectacular Lone Star NYE fireworks back to welcome 2022As we prepare to welcome 2022, you can expect to see the most spectacular fireworks show in the central time zone as part of your New Year’s Eve celebration!
- Here’s how crews prepare massive Lone Star NYE fireworks showThe New Year’s Eve fireworks will go off from all around the Reunion Tower ball.
- New Year’s Eve traditions returning — with vax proofCrowds will once again fill New York’s Times Square this New Year’s Eve, with proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for revelers.