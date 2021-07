HOUSTON (KIAH) Wednesday morning, United Airlines, the official airline sponsor of Team USA, debuted its new commercial featuring five of the world’s most accomplished and decorated Olympic and Paralympic athletes, including Houston's own Simone Biles.

"Time to Let Yourself Fly," is the campaign slogan, with a video that highlights Team USA’s return to the Games, and encourages to return to travel. As you go through airports, expect to experience touches of the Team USA collaboration through signage displayed throughout United terminals and limited edition amenity kits and pajamas available on select flights for purchase.