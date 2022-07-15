HOUSTON (KIAH) — There might be a little bit of a break from the 100-degree weather in the Houston area on Friday, but the heat is back on for the rest of the weekend, and the whole week.

The chances for rain on Friday are at 40%, the highest that we have had for most of this dry summer weather. Scattered storms are expected near the coastline, while areas more inland will have a bit lower chance for rain.

The rainy weather will lower temperatures slightly, with most of the Houston area expecting a high of 92 degrees, especially closer to the coast.

After 7 straight days of 100+ for Houston (9th longest on record), the streak ends today!

But the rain will be just about done by Friday night, with lows in the mid to high 70s. Then the heat is back for Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to high 90s, and reaching 99 degrees in the northern part of the area.

They’ll be some isolated showers on Saturday and Sunday, but it will be in the pop-up variety.

The dangerous heat levels return on Sunday, with heat indexes reaching over 100 degrees. Then the heat increases even more, with forecasted heat indexes reaching 110 degrees.