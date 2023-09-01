HOUSTON (KIAH) – There is hope for some much-needed rain in Southeast Texas this weekend. However, it’s one of those scenarios where the rain will likely be isolated in nature. That means many areas won’t get anything at all.

Futurecast Saturday

With a disturbance swirling over Texas, and gradually increasing moisture in the air, rain coverage should go up on Labor Day and Tuesday. All together, NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook suggests, on average, between .1″ and .5″ of rain in the Greater Houston area.

7-day rain outlook

With higher humidity also comes a hotter feel. Heat index values could exceed 105 starting on Sunday.

Houston forecast highs and heat index values

Houston 7-day forecast

Oh, by the way, this past summer (June-August) was Houston’s hottest on record. Also, this past August was Houston’s hottest month on record.