What a spectacular Wednesday we had! But no more crisp blue skies and north breeze. The atmosphere is slowly saturating and we'll have the potential for heavy rain moving in tomorrow. Today, there's just a 20% chance for showers. By tomorrow, however, a cold front will push in and bring the potential for showers and storms.

Rain chances will linger through Saturday. We should see improving conditions by Saturday night into Sunday.