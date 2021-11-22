Rain, cooler air are in the Thanksgiving Day forecast for southeast Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another cold front will push through southeast Texas Wednesday night of this week through Thursday afternoon, bringing about 1-3 inches of rain with it. Friday and Saturday will be noticeably colder as temps peak in the 60s.

Turkey Day Travel

On Tuesday expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 69 degrees, becoming partly cloudy by Tuesday night with a low around 54 degrees.

On Wednesday skies change to partly sunny with a high near 75 degrees becoming mostly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. Expect a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 72 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% and then as Thursday night approaches expect a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight and mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 49 degrees.