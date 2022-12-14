HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger Wednesday morning, but it’ll be dry and sunny by the afternoon with seasonable temperatures in the 60s. Tonight will be the coldest in two weeks with morning lows near 40 degrees.

The cold is just getting started. A reinforcing cold front arrives Friday, making for a chilly weekend with highs in the 50s. Lows Sunday morning reach the 30s, but not all the way down to freezing… yet.

NOAA’s 8-14 day temperature outlook

A cold pattern sticks with us next week, but it’s what may be coming at the end of next week that has our attention. A major shift in the weather pattern likely sends extremely cold Arctic air plunging southward from Canada into the U.S.

Arctic air moving south into the U.S. next week

For much of the Central and Northern U.S., it’s a guaranteed deep-freeze situation. However, here in Houston, there are still some question marks when it comes to how far south the cold air goes and just how cold it gets here. We’ve seen models fluctuate anywhere from 10s to 30s for morning temperatures just before Christmas. It’s impossible to be specific right now, but know that the potential exists for freezing temperatures around December 23-25. We’ll be watching and updating as the picture becomes more clear.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast