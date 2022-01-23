HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Showers begin building overnight out west and slowly invade SE Texas at the crack of dawn. Showers will be isolated in nature by 6 a.m. with increasing coverage through the mid-morning and afternoon. Houston area will see near 1″ of rainfall throughout the day, heavier amounts near the coast, and lighter totals in northern counties. If the coastal low tracks closer to the shore, a few locations near Galveston could see accumulations closer to the 1.5″ mark. As the systems spins eastward throughout the evening, we will see our rain coverage decrease after 6 p.m. Not everyone will be dry by this time, but shower activity will be significantly lower in intensity and coverage.

Tomorrow’s rainfall will “behave” quite nicely. No flood concern on our roads are expected and thunderstorms will be rare. No wind threat or severe weather is expected out of this. Just calm, cool rain all day long.

A few showers will linger into the night with better weather arriving for your Tuesday. Highs near 60 on Tuesday afternoon under dry, partly sunny skies. A front passes dry on Tuesday and temperatures will fall behind it on Tuesday night into the low 40s. Northerly winds will stay calm. Skies continuously clear on Wednesday with the arrival of cooler high temperatures in the low 50s.

After this little ‘atmospheric hoorah’, our plants will thank Mother Nature for the much needed water, then we go back to dry weather until next week.