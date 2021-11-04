Rain gradually lightens up in Houston Thursday

No Wait Weather

Rain gradually lightens up Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Wednesday’s radar estimates indicate that Houston saw rainfall amounts of up to 2.5 inches across some areas. The showers and storms will likely continue with precipitation ending from north to south on Thursday. Expecting widespread 1 to 2 inch rainfall amounts to occur across central and southern areas.

KIAH

Thursday’s max temperatures depend on the degree of afternoon cloud cover. But, expecting enough breaks in the clouds to reach the 60s areawide.

KIAH

A chance of showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning and afternoon hours on Thursday. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 62 degrees. Then on Thursday night expect a shift to partly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees.

KIAH

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss