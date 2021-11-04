Rain gradually lightens up Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Wednesday’s radar estimates indicate that Houston saw rainfall amounts of up to 2.5 inches across some areas. The showers and storms will likely continue with precipitation ending from north to south on Thursday. Expecting widespread 1 to 2 inch rainfall amounts to occur across central and southern areas.

Thursday’s max temperatures depend on the degree of afternoon cloud cover. But, expecting enough breaks in the clouds to reach the 60s areawide.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning and afternoon hours on Thursday. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 62 degrees. Then on Thursday night expect a shift to partly cloudy with a low around 47 degrees.

