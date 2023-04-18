HOUSTON (KIAH) – A batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms is sweeping through the Greater Houston area Tuesday morning. By late morning, most of the rain will have passed, with nothing more than some very isolated showers lingering into the afternoon. Keep an eye on radar here.

Rain odds remain low Wednesday, then a more widespread round of storms is expected Thursday evening with a weak front.

Futurecast Thursday at 7 p.m.

A stronger cold front arrives Friday, with another likely round of thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that severe weather is possible Thursday evening and Friday.

After Friday’s cold front passes, cool-for-April temperatures settle in for the weekend along with clear skies and dry air.

Houston 7-day forecast