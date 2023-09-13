HOUSTON (KIAH) – Heavy downpours are taking aim on much of Texas this week. In Houston, scattered rain starts Wednesday, then becomes more widespread Thursday. Rain totals are likely to average between 1.5″ and 2.5″ in Southeast Texas this week.

5-day rain outlook

North Texas could see even more, with an average of 2″ to 4″ between Waco and Abilene, extending northward to near Dallas. Meanwhile, places like Austin and San Antonio could see 1″ to 2″.

Houston’s rain chance is 40% Wednesday, then increases to 70% Thursday and 50% Friday.

Houston forecast rain chances

The rain chances essentially are a prediction of how much of the entire Southeast Texas region we expect to get rain each day. So, coverage will be most widespread Thursday. This is also the day when rain totals should be highest.

Of course, with the rain comes cooler temperatures. In fact, with the increased confidence in Thursday’s rain, we’ve dropped the forecast high to 89 degrees!

Houston 7-day forecast

Drier air arrives Sunday, which will clear out the rain and drop the humidity. Afternoons continue warm, but the nights will be a little cooler.