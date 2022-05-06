HOUSTON (KIAH) — The temperature map this Mother’s Day weekend will look much more like July than May. Locally in Houston, record heat is expected with highs in the mid 90s. Meanwhile, many other parts of Texas will see 100s.

CW39 – GFS model forecast temperatures Saturday afternoon

The reason for the heat: high pressure. This time of year, when high pressure sets up over Texas, we tend to get hot temperatures and very little rain.

CW39 – future weather pattern

Thankfully, we saw many rain totals between half an inch and one inch Thursday. Some areas got more than one inch. We needed it because there is little to no rain coming soon.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook

Highs in the low and mid 90s will be the rule in Greater Houston for at least a week, but likely longer.

CW39 Houston 7-day forecast