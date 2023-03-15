HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s one last pleasant spring break day Wednesday with sunshine and 70s. Scattered showers and storms move in Thursday ahead of a late Thursday night cold front that is going to deliver a line of storms, some of which may be severe.

Futurecast Friday at 2 a.m.

The primary severe weather threat for Greater Houston and Southeast Texas will be the potential for strong straight-line winds. However, there is also a very low chance of one or two brief tornadoes along with some large hail.

Severe weather risk Thursday through Friday morning

It would be wise to secure loose outdoor items before you go to bed Thursday night. The main line of storms will likely pass between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Rain quickly exits Friday, but it will be gusty and much colder. Friday through Monday will be no warmer than 50s.

Houston 7-day forecast