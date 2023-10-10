HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s cool-morning streak has ended as drier air is out and more humid air is in. Clouds take over the sky Tuesday, and eventually, those clouds will drop rain.

Rain should stay away for most of the afternoon. A few very spotty showers will begin to pop up by late afternoon, then rain becomes widespread Tuesday night. Rain likely lasts into the Wednesday morning commute, then we gradually dry out by Wednesday afternoon.

Most of our rain will be in the form of showers, as opposed to heavy thunderstorms. Therefore, rain totals will be limited to less than half an inch for most of Southeast Texas. The heaviest rain will be confined to the coast.

During the cloudy and wet stretch, it will be cooler with highs in the 70s Wednesday. As sun breaks out Thursday and Friday, temps rise all the way to 90 on Friday afternoon. Then, a cold front arrives, making for another very nice fall-like weekend.

Skies will be clear Saturday for the partial solar eclipse. This is when the moon partially blocks the sun. In Houston, the eclipse begins at 10:27 a.m. It will gradually get darker outside, with the peak of the eclipse at 11:58 a.m. This is when 85% of the sun will be blocked by the moon. Then, it gradually will start getting brighter with the eclipse ending at 1:38 p.m.