HOUSTON (KIAH) – After several days with highly-inconvenient storms and flood warnings, the weather pattern in Texas does a 180 and turns much drier for several days.

Rain last five days (Friday 5/5 through Tuesday 5/16)

In Texas, some of the heaviest recent rain fell in and around Houston with as much as ten inches, including more than three inches in parts of Houston just on Tuesday afternoon.

There’s no concern for street flooding for the foreseeable future, though. Other than spotty rain near the coast Wednesday, it’ll be dry for the rest of the work week.

Rain outlook next five days (5/17 through 5/21)

Houston’s next opportunity for rain will be Saturday when a weak front brings a few showers and thunderstorms. As of now, it looks to be during the 2nd half of the day. A couple of showers could linger Sunday.

On average, NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center calls for 0.1″ or less of rain through the next five days in Southeast Texas.

Houston 7-day forecast