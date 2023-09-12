HOUSTON (KIAH) – Some of the wettest weather in the U.S. is right here in Texas this week. NOAA’s 5-day rain outlook suggests a large part of the state could get one to three inches of rain.

5-day rain outlook

Tuesday’s rain will remain north of the Greater Houston area, but as a very weak cold front moves southward into Houston Wednesday, scattered showers and storms begin. The odds are promising: 40% Wednesday, 60% Thursday and 50% Friday.

Houston 7-day forecast

Another weak cold front arrives Sunday. This one will bring drier air, which will clear out the rain and drop humidity. Afternoons remain warm, but nights will get cooler. Notice the low of 70 degrees Sunday night.