HOUSTON (KIAH) – Likely wet, but for just a couple of hours Friday as a scattered line of showers and thunderstorms passes through Houston between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The atmosphere over Southeast Texas appears to be too stable to support severe storms. However, a major severe weather outbreak will occur just east and northeast of Texas, including likely multiple tornadoes, some of which may be large and long-lasting. The worst of it looks to be in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Severe weather outlook Friday

Locally, the rain exits by late afternoon, but dry air doesn’t arrive until just before sunrise Saturday. This will give us a more comfortable feel Saturday with low humidity, but it’ll still be warm with highs in the 80s along with sunny skies.

Sunny weather is short-lived though. Moisture returns Sunday along with clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon.

Houston 7-day forecast

Rain remains likely Monday of next week as the next cold front nears. This front will knock temps down a bit more on Tuesday and Wednesday.