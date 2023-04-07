HOUSTON (CW39) – Over the course of the past 24 hours we have seen significant rain totals in portions of SE Texas and now SW LA as showers and storms push eastwards. Just to the north of Cameron, LA over 14 inches of rainfall was recorded in the past day! In New Waverly, over 7 inches of rain was recorded over the past 24 hours.

Most are tired of the soggy weather and are hoping for drier conditions for the holiday weekend. Good news, there is light at the end of this wet and cloudy tunnel, but we won’t get there until the end of the weekend.

Highs in the middle 60s today, upper 50s north of I-10, upper 60s on the coast.

Be careful for rip current out along the coast. With a few breaks in the rain, the kids may be itching to get in the water on their day off of school.

By 3 p.m. today bands of isolated showers will continue to move through. These will not cover as much of our grounds as the bands of rain that moved through last night.

By tonight showers begin to dissipate and we turn drier for the weekend. Only a few showers roll over into the first half of your Saturday, then skies remain cloudy through Easter.