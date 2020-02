Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy muggy Monday! I'm tracking areas of moderate to heavy rain this morning. But expecting it to clear by midday. We'll stay mild until Wednesday, when winter returns.

High temperatures will be in the 70s today, but they'll drop to the 50s by mid-week. And lows will be in the 30s, so don't put that coat away.

Will the cold air stick around, though? Of course not. We'll warm things up again just in time for the weekend.