HOUSTON (KIAH) – Monday will be Houston’s hottest day so far this summer. Thanks to slightly drier air, temperatures will exceed 100 degrees in the afternoon, likely peaking around 103 degrees. It’ll still feel hotter, though. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory due to potential heat index values as high as 108 to 112 degrees. That advisory continues Tuesday.

Forecast high temperatures Monday

Forecast feels-like temperatures Monday at 4 p.m.

How rare is 103 degrees in Houston? The hottest we’ve had so far this year is 101. 103 is the record high for July 31st. In the last 10 years, there have only been four days of 103+, and only two of those days exceeded 103. In the 135 years of weather records for Houston, 23 years have had a high of 103+ (17% of years).

The rest of the week will continue very hot as we expect a string of sunny days with triple-digit highs.

Houston 7-day forecast