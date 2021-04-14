Reality Star, other organizations help Winter Storm victims in Texas, across U.S.

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) — The NCS Group has joined reality star Bethenny Frankel’s #BStrong organization and The Global Empowerment Mission in bringing resources and donations to many natural disaster victims across the United States — including victims of February’s Winter Storm in Texas.

In the last 6 months, they have sent aid to families in Houston, Austin, Denton/Dallas and Eagle Pass, Texas — along with tornado victims in Alabama and fire victims in Oroville, CA.

Donations include:

  • 20 lbs. bag of rice
  • Assortment of 1-2, 2 lbs. bags of beans
  • 1-2 lbs. bag of oats
  • Assortment of protein bars
  • Immune Boosters
  • Hydration Kits
  • Hygiene supplies – dry shampoo, bars of soap, etc.
  • 5 masks, gloves & large hand sanitizer
  • One case of water

Share this story

Popular

Rain levels through Friday - Star Harvey

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

ERCOT Weather Power Request - Meteorologist Adam Krueger Responds

DOWNLOAD THE NEW CW39 APP

Severe Weather Sweeps Across NOLA

Apollo 13 Exhibit - Part 1 - Sharron Melton

Get Your Bike Ready

Kids & Bike Safety

Spouts store robbery shooting

Caps off to these seniors! Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss