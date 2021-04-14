Reality Star, other organizations help Winter Storm victims in Texas, across U.S.

HOUSTON (CW39) — The NCS Group has joined reality star Bethenny Frankel’s #BStrong organization and The Global Empowerment Mission in bringing resources and donations to many natural disaster victims across the United States — including victims of February’s Winter Storm in Texas.
In the last 6 months, they have sent aid to families in Houston, Austin, Denton/Dallas and Eagle Pass, Texas — along with tornado victims in Alabama and fire victims in Oroville, CA.
Donations include:
- 20 lbs. bag of rice
- Assortment of 1-2, 2 lbs. bags of beans
- 1-2 lbs. bag of oats
- Assortment of protein bars
- Immune Boosters
- Hydration Kits
- Hygiene supplies – dry shampoo, bars of soap, etc.
- 5 masks, gloves & large hand sanitizer
- One case of water
