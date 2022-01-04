HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – December 2021 is going in the record books as the warmest December in Texas in at least 130 years. IAH broke 6 of their daily high temperature records this month and only saw 4 days below the monthly average. Everyone other day throughout the month was warmer than normal!

Monthly Temperatures

Our warmest temperature this month was 85 degrees, met not once, but twice! Bush Airport reached 85 degrees on December 9th and 10th. On December 20th highs remained in the upper 50s, 58 degrees for our high, this will go down as our “coldest” day of the month. Multiple days over 80 were recorded. Our low temperature NEVER dropped into the 30s, nonetheless to the freezing mark.

As for rainfall, we were very dry this past month. Normally we receive around 4.03″ for the month, but we have reached 2.03″ after only 4 days of measurable rainfall.