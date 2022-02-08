HOUSTON (KIAH) — A warming trend will continue across the west coast as high pressure builds in through the week. Near record high temperatures are possible during the peak of the heat between Wednesday and Friday. Gusty offshore winds will be strongest between Tuesday night and Thursday.

Local temperature studies suggest temps in the 80s across much of the Los Angeles and Ventura County coast and valleys for Wednesday through the end of the work week. Highs will be 15 to 20 degrees above average.

The National Weather Service in San Diego tweeted “It’ll be unseasonably warm in SoCal this week with highs in the 80s and low 90s!” Warning out-of-state visitors from winter climates who maybe most susceptible to the heat. In additional an Excessive Heat Watch remains in effect Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon due to the potential for dangerously hot conditions.

Watch LIVE for the forecast highs for Anaheim, Ontario, Los Angeles and San Diego through Super Bowl Sunday.

Meteorologist Star Harvey reached out to Meteorologists Mark Kriski, Adam Epstein and Kevin Charette from the California area for a more in depth information.