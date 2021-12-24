HOUSTON (KIAH)— Winter may have officially begun, but it certainly won’t feel like it going into the weekend. Did anyone ask Santa for temperatures in the 80s for Christmas?! We’ll approach max temperature records over the holiday weekend as well, but at least there’s no rain!

It looks like no matter where you are in Texas during the Christmas weekend, it’ll be back to “short-sleeve weather” as most areas are expecting highs ranging about 20 to 30 degrees above average.

No changes to the forecast once the Christmas weekend ends. Southeast Texas remains on the warmer side next week as well. No rain is in the forecast so try to enjoy the shorts and sunglasses holiday weather!

