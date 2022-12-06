HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week.

On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.

Departure from normal high temperatures Tuesday

How unusual is it to have 80s in December? Over the last several decades, Houston averages about 2 or 3 days of 80+ in December. Many Decembers have had no 80s. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the record was an incredible 18 days of 80+, which happened last year in December of 2021.

Forecast weather pattern Wednesday, Dec 7th

The reason for the heat: a large area of high pressure centered over the Gulf, stretching across Texas and the South. It holds in place for several days, so we have more 80-degree days coming. This weekend, that high slightly shifts south, allowing our temps to drop a few degrees.

So, when does it finally turn cold? I’m gaining confidence in a significant shift in the national weather pattern next week. This will send colder air southward, with a cold front reaching Houston on Tuesday of next week.

Forecast weather pattern Tuesday, Dec 13th

As it looks now, next week’s cold front will give us a few days with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. On the 10-day forecast, you’ll notice higher rain chances this weekend as scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday through Tuesday when the cold front moves through.

CW39 Houston 10-day forecast