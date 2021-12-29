HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another day of warm weather is here for the Houston area, as Tuesday saw a record high for late December.

Yesterday saw a record-high of 84 degrees, beating the previous high of 82 degrees set back in 1984. The rare December heat wave will continue on Wednesday, with temps going to the low 80s with a small 20% chance for showers. Winds will stay calm as they will blow to the southwest at 15 miles per hour.

At night, it will be in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Thursday should be a little cooler, with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday should stay pretty calm, although there is a 30% chance for a shower and a thunderstorm around lunch time. But temperatures should stay in the 80s.

On Saturday, New Year’s Day, the cold front is expected to pass through that day, bringing a possible storm in the late afternoon and much, much colder temps. Expect a high around 80 and lows in the 20s(!) by evening, so get that winter coat ready.

Then it gets to typical January weather for the next few days, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s on Sunday and highs in the 50s on Monday.