Red Cross continues to provide support for Texas City Residents

TEXAS CITY, TX (CW39) The Texas Gulf Coast Red Cross is continuing to provide shelter for Texas City residents affected by last week’s tornado that ripped through the community displacing dozens of families.

Since this sheltering operation has begun, 39 virtual and in-person Red Cross workers have responded, more than 3,300 meals and snacks have been served, and more than 160 disaster health and mental health contacts have been made, according to Red Cross officials. In addition, the Red Cross continues to provide personal protective equipment to clients in line with proper COVID-19 guidelines.

For any residents that still need assistance from the Red Cross can contact them at www.redcross.org.