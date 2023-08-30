HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County has issued another Red Flag Warning for Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to the hot, dry and windy conditions in southeast Texas that can increase the risk of a possible wildfire.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking residents to be careful with any outdoor flame and propane, along with any source of ignition. Any spark from yard work or campfires should be avoided, as any fire can grow and spread quickly.

Also, cigarettes and other smoking materials should be disposed of in appropriate containers and never thrown out of car windows.

The Harris County Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the weather conditions.