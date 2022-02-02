HOUSTON (KIAH) As you prepare your home for this week’s Texas freeze, one Houston group wants to remind you to make plans to protect your pets in this upcoming freeze too. Especially, animals that live outside.

Houston PetSet, a local nonprofit organization working to end Houston’s homeless animal crisis, is strongly urging pet owners to prepare for the Arctic blast set to arrive in the Houston area this week. That’s because these expected freezing temperatures could be fatal for outdoor animals.

“With the cold weather approaching, we are already getting calls from rescue groups and street feeders concerned about outdoor dogs,” says Houston PetSet Co-President, Tena Lundquist Faust. “Pets should not be left outdoors when it gets this cold. Especially if they are chained and cannot move around for warmth. At Houston PetSet, we are preparing to provide dog houses to as many owners as we can if the need arises,” Faust added.

Here are some tips you can use, if you have to take your pet outside:

When taking dogs out for walks in the cold, dress smaller and short-haired breeds in a warm coat or sweater.

Allow outdoor cats access to a shelter or garage. Provide farm animals with at least a three-sided shelter, ensure that they have access to fresh forage, and periodically check water buckets and troughs for freezing.

Make sure all animals stay hydrated and have access to regular meals.

Most importantly, if at all possible, do not leave pets outside in the cold.

According to Texas state law, dogs must be provided with adequate shelter and cannot be tethered during extreme weather events, which includes temperatures dropping below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. If someone sees a pet that they believe is being unlawfully restrained in this dangerous weather, please call local animal control and file a report.