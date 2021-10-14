Remnants of Hurricane Pamela flood Central Texas, heavy rain nears Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – On Wednesday morning, Hurricane Pamela moved inland on the Pacific side of Mexico. Overnight and into Thursday morning, the remnants of Pamela met up with a slow-moving cold front, producing very heavy rain in Central Texas.

Estimations from radar indicate rain totals of 6-10″ over a large area, and potentially even a little more than 10″ in some areas. That heavy rain gradually moved east Thursday morning, nearing Houston from the west. The heaviest rain will likely hold just west of Houston today. Click here for radar.

A few more inches may fall west of Houston today, and overall the highest coverage of rain will be west and north of the city. However, a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out in Houston, too.

