RICE vs. Texas Southern Forecast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – It is week 4 of college football and both Rice University and Texas Southern are on a winless streak. Someone will be walking away with their first W of the season on Saturday. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m at Rice Stadium. This will be the first time in history that both schools play each other for Football.

The forecast is something to root for this weekend, too! The impacts of this weeks cold front stick around into Saturday evening. Expect dry and sunny weather with temperatures in the lower 80s before sunset at 7:14 p.m.

