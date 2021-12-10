HOUSTON (KIAH) — After Houston’s warmest December temperature on record Thursday (87 degrees at Hobby and 85 at Bush), we’re starting this Friday morning in the 70s. Again, that’s 70s on a December morning, which is 30 degrees warmer than normal!

Another round of record heat in the 80s is coming our way Friday afternoon. Also, pesky winds from the south will gust up to 20-30 mph.

We’re switching the thermostat from A/C to heat this weekend as a strong cold front arrives before sunrise on Saturday. Along it, we’ll find a quick-moving line of showers and thunderstorms.

Most of the rain will pass through by sunrise Saturday, and temperatures will drop from 60s early in the morning to 50s the rest of the day Saturday. Clouds will linger, and a few isolated showers may pop up.

Winds will be gusting over 20 mph from the north on Saturday, continuing to usher in cooler air. We’ll bottom out in the low 40s to near 40 degrees Sunday morning.

The cool air doesn’t last long. Temps bounce back next week with several days in the upper 70s to near 80.

