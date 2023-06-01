HOUSTON (KIAH)— According to the National Weather Service, one of the top killers in the United States is the heat. It can take a huge toll on your body from the effects of heat-related illnesses to fatalities.

According to the Impacts of Climate Change on Human Health in the United States: A Scientific Assessment, these groups are the most at risk:

Young Children and infants

Older adults

People living with chronic medical conditions

Pregnant women are also at a higher risk

Here are some heat conditions to be aware of:

Heat cramps – these are muscular pains and spasms that happen due to heavy exertion. Heat cramps are the least severe compared to others, but they are the first symptom that your body is having trouble with the heat.

Heat exhaustion -this happens when people exercise a lot or work out in a hot or humid space where body fluids are lost from heavy sweating. The blood flow to the skin increases and causes blood to flow and decreases to the vital organs. This can also result to a mild shock and can lead to a heat stroke.

Heat stroke– This is a life-threatening condition that happens when a victim's temperature control system produces sweat to cool , but stops working. Your body temperature can rise too high to the point that it causes brain damage and death if body is not cooled off quickly.

Parents should note that it’s NEVER a good idea to leave your child, a disabled person or a pet locked in a car no matter what the weather. If you have a toddler, make sure to lock the car door even in the driveway. Statistics show that when kids wander and play outside and get into a car, they can die within 10 minutes. 33 children died from a hot car in 2022. The latest statistics on the number who died this year, you can view that report here.

You can learn more about how to protect yourself from the heat by visiting heat.gov or The National Weather Service.