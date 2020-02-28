Rodeo weather never looked better

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This should be the last morning in the 30s and 40s. Get ready for the mild warm-up that begins today. High of 70 degrees, up to 80 by Tuesday. That's when the next front comes in with rain.

Temperatures won't dramatically drop so it won't be quite as cold as we've been this week. From 80, we'll go to 70 on Wednesday. Enjoy this stretch of quiet weather.

All outdoor activities will be more than safe, they'll be picture-perfect. Just in time for the beginning of Rodeo season. Get out there and enjoy it! Yee-haw!