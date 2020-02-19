Roller coaster begins with cooler weather and rain

Highs today will only be in the upper 50s.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you feel the cooler air as you stepped outside? Yes, the cold front definitely moved through and it's bringing rain along with it.

Expect cooler temperatures and dreary conditions to persist through Thursday before the sun returns. Highs today will only be in the upper 50s.

Best chances for rain will stay to the north with accumulations around 0.25" in Harris county and maybe an 1" in northern counties.

Temperatures will be the coolest tomorrow night and Friday night before a mild warm up begins just in time for the weekend. Mardi Gras festivities should be a-geaux!