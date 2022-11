Hurricane Lisa approached the coast of Belize on Wednesday, November 2, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Category 1 Hurricane #Lisa bearing down on Belize and Quintana Roo Mexico via rapid scan #GOESEast Visible, enhanced IR and enhanced Water Vapor Imagery. pic.twitter.com/0hvOUrj326 — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) November 2, 2022

The National Meteorological Service of Belize issued a Hurricane Warning for the coastal region.

Satellite imagery posted by the UW-Madison CIMSS on Wednesday shows the hurricane nearing Belize.

The NHC forecast said that the storm would pass through Belize into southern Mexico.

Credit: UW-Madison CIMSS via Storyful