Saturday at Minute Maid: Astros forecast

HOUSTON (KIAH) – PERFECT isn’t used very often to describe Houston weather, but Saturday’s forecast is hard to beat! Waking up this morning, temperatures are sitting in the 50s, skies are continually clearing across the southeast part of the state, and most importantly… less humidity! Hello, October weather, where have you been?

First pitch is this afternoon at 3:20 p.m. Temperatures are expected to max out in the low to mid 70s by this time. Winds will be gusty in the morning, but slack off throughout the day. Expect them to be out of the north between 8-10 mph at the time of the game. Grab the shades, ample sunshine will be in place for the walk through downtown before game time.

Late night plans? Grab the jacket! Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 50s by the a.m.

