Save money & water this winter | Winter sprinkler shutoff

No Wait Weather

Help your lawn get through the winter months

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) –  Houston Public Works wants you to save money & water this winter turn off your automatic sprinkler system from November 1 – February 28. Grass goes dormant for the cold winter months; it shuts down and turns brown in order to conserve water and nutrients. This does NOT mean that it is dead, think of it as ‘grass hibernation’… it is ‘sleeping’ until conditions are prime once again.  

You are going to want to follow this advice because overwatering your yard in the winter can lead to mold and bacteria growth.  

So, how can you help your lawn in the winter? 

Get rid of leaves!  

Raking can be tedious, but leaves can block necessary sunlight from reaching your lawn this time of year.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Boys and Girls Santa Project - KIAH

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss