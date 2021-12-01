Help your lawn get through the winter months

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Public Works wants you to save money & water this winter turn off your automatic sprinkler system from November 1 – February 28. Grass goes dormant for the cold winter months; it shuts down and turns brown in order to conserve water and nutrients. This does NOT mean that it is dead, think of it as ‘grass hibernation’… it is ‘sleeping’ until conditions are prime once again.

You are going to want to follow this advice because overwatering your yard in the winter can lead to mold and bacteria growth.

So, how can you help your lawn in the winter?

Get rid of leaves!

Raking can be tedious, but leaves can block necessary sunlight from reaching your lawn this time of year.