HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a few quiet weather days in Houston, scattered thunderstorms return today, mainly after 3 p.m.

CW39 – futurecast Wednesday afternoon

Scattered is the key word, meaning there will be space between each downpour, so not everyone gets wet. Where we do see storms, some could be briefly intense with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The rain will move from north to south, and mostly tapers off after sunset.

CW39 – forecast rain chances for Houston

A few showers and storms could potentially linger Thursday, but with even less coverage than Wednesday. After that point, the driest pattern in a month settles in to Greater Houston. Yes, there could be some very isolated showers at times, including this weekend, but most areas likely stay dry for several days.

CW39 – Houston’s 10-day forecast

My 10-day forecast shows very little rain all the way through the end of next week as long-term models are in pretty good agreement that there won’t be a significant front or storm system heading our way. As seen below, NOAA’s 6-10 day rain outlook suggests likely drier than normal conditions for Texas through September 16th.

CW39 – NOAA’s 6-10 day rain outlook