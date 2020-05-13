Scattered showers

CW39 Meteorologist Maria Sotoloongo

Heavy rain moved through parts of west central Texas, with up to EIGHT inches in Jackson county. We’re not expecting such intense rainfall today, but there’s a 20% chance for scattered showers today.

The best chance for heavy rain is still expected to arrive this weekend, as low pressure meanders in our area, and produces between 1-3 inches of rain.

Temperatures remain seasonal, in the mid to upper 80s the next seven days, with the exception of lower 80s this weekend.

