Scattered showers possible

Heavy rain moved through parts of west central Texas, with up to EIGHT inches in Jackson county. We’re not expecting such intense rainfall today, but there’s a 20% chance for scattered showers today.

The best chance for heavy rain is still expected to arrive this weekend, as low pressure meanders in our area, and produces between 1-3 inches of rain.

Temperatures remain seasonal, in the mid to upper 80s the next seven days, with the exception of lower 80s this weekend.

