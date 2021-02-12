School closures due to inclement weather

No Wait Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HISD school closure board meeting

Schools closed because of inclement weather

HOUSTON (CW39) A winter storm is expected to hit the Houston area on Monday and could last several days.

Here is a list of school closures, so far:

  • Katy ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
  • Goose Creek ISD – online Monday & Tuesday
  • Cy-Fair ISD – closed Monday & Tuesday
  • Needville ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
  • Spring Branch ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
  • Waller ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
  • Channelview ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
  • Lone Star College – closed Monday, TBD Tuesday
  • Galena Park ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
  • Angleton ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
  • Humble ISD – High school & middle school online Monday, Elementary closed; all online Tuesday
  • Sheldon ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday

Keep checking this page for school closure updates.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

Popular

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss