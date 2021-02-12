School closures due to inclement weather

HOUSTON (CW39) A winter storm is expected to hit the Houston area on Monday and could last several days.
Here is a list of school closures, so far:
- Katy ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
- Goose Creek ISD – online Monday & Tuesday
- Cy-Fair ISD – closed Monday & Tuesday
- Needville ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
- Spring Branch ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
- Waller ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
- Channelview ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
- Lone Star College – closed Monday, TBD Tuesday
- Galena Park ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
- Angleton ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
- Humble ISD – High school & middle school online Monday, Elementary closed; all online Tuesday
- Sheldon ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday
Keep checking this page for school closure updates.
