School closures due to inclement weather

Schools closed because of inclement weather

HOUSTON (CW39) A winter storm is expected to hit the Houston area on Monday and could last several days.

Here is a list of school closures, so far:

Katy ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday

Goose Creek ISD – online Monday & Tuesday

Cy-Fair ISD – closed Monday & Tuesday

Needville ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday

Spring Branch ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday

Waller ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday

Channelview ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday

Lone Star College – closed Monday, TBD Tuesday

Galena Park ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday

Angleton ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday

Humble ISD – High school & middle school online Monday, Elementary closed; all online Tuesday

Sheldon ISD – closed Monday, online Tuesday

Keep checking this page for school closure updates.