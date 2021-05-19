School closures for Wednesday May 19, 2021 due to heavy rain

HOUSTON (CW39) The severe weather threat is forcing some local school districts to cancel classes. Many are open today as well.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

  • Cleveland ISD Closed Wednesday
  • Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD delayed 2 hours
  • Dayton ISD Closed Wednesday
  • Hardin ISD — Closed Wednesday
  • Liberty ISD Closed
  • Royal ISD Closed
  • Sealy ISD Two Hour School Start Delay Wednesday 5/19
  • Shepherd ISD Closed

OPEN

  • Aldine ISD
  • Conroe ISD
  • Cy-Fair ISD
  • Houston ISD
  • Humble ISD
  • Klein ISD
  • Magnolia ISD
  • Montgomery ISD
  • Sheldon ISD (Cravens Early Childhood Academy will operate remote learning due to a power outage)
  • Spring ISD
  • Spring Branch ISD
  • Tomball ISD
  • Waller ISD

